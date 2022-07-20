Juvenile found dead in north Charlotte pond, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 5400 Tumbling Brook Lane where a mother reported her son had gone missing.

The juvenile was located a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report stated.

