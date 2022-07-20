Juvenile found dead in north Charlotte pond, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 5400 Tumbling Brook Lane where a mother reported her son had gone missing.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
The juvenile was located a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report stated.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0