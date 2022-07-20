ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lawsuit claims that Skittles are ‘worthless’ and ‘unfit for human consumption’

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8aSr_0gldlNbt00

A group of consumers are suing candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a “known toxin” that makes the rainbow candies “unfit” to eat.

A class action lawsuit filed on Thursday in Oakland, California by San Leandro resident Jenile Thames alleged that Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XDGg_0gldlNbt00

Seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said that Skittles were unsafe for consumers because they contain “heightened levels” of titanium dioxideor, TiO2, as a food additive.

The lawsuit also said titanium dioxide will be banned in the European Union next month after a food safety regulator there deemed it unsafe because of “genotoxicity,” or the ability to change DNA.

Mars Inc. uses titanium dioxide to produce Skittles’ rainbow of artificial colors. In October 2016, the candy maker shared in a press release its intention to remove titanium dioxide from its products in the coming years, but titanium dioxide is still used in products like Skittles today, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, titanium dioxide is used in paint, adhesives, plastics and roofing materials, and can cause DNA, brain and organ damage, and well as lesions in the liver and kidneys.

“A reasonable consumer would expect that [Skittles] can be safely purchased and consumed as marketed and sold,” the complaint said. “However, the products are not safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7Ti9_0gldlNbt00

Skittles candies are seen in a shop.

In May 2021, the European Food Safety Authority announced that titanium dioxide “can no longer be considered safe as a food additive.” However, the food additive is still legal in the United States.

According to the FDA’s Code of Federal Regulation, “The color additive titanium dioxide may be safely used for coloring foods generally.” However, the FDA regulates the quantity of titanium dioxide must not exceed 1% of the food’s weight.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws.

Thames, of San Leandro, California, said he bought Skittles at a local QuikStop in April, and would not have done so had he known.

Thames claims that checking the label would not have helped because the ingredients on Skittles’ bright-red packages are hard to read.

The case is Thames V Mars Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-04145.

Mars did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Business
State
California State
San Leandro, CA
Business
San Leandro, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanium Dioxide#Foodsafety#District Court#The European Union#Mars Inc
thefreshtoast.com

What Is THCJD And Is It Really 20 Times Stronger Than Regular THC?

The general consensus about the compound is that it is a powerful cannabinoid and very safe for consumption, giving off an indica-type, couch lock kind of high. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. With more states joining the bandwagon of adult-use cannabis legalization, the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

Medical aid in dying is still called ‘assisted suicide’; an anthropologist explains the problem with that

Several states around the U.S. are currently considering whether to legalize medical aid in dying for terminally ill patients. More than 20% of Americans already live in a state with access to a medically assisted death. Despite this rapidly changing legal climate, the language for describing this new way to die remains surprisingly antiquated.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Lead in baby food, arsenic in fish and uranium mixed into cheese: FDA reveals which American meals could contain the most harmful chemicals

Many common American goods contain concentrations of elements that can be harmful to humans like arsenic, lead and uranium, the FDA reveals. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed the results of its Total Diet Study (TDS) for 2018 to 2020, where dozens of regular food products were tested for prevalence of elements both harmful and beneficial.
FOOD SAFETY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy