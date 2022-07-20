ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Oakland rideshare driver killing released

By Camila Barco, Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

WARNING: Some may find the video shown in this story to be disturbing.

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for two suspects in the shooting death of food delivery and rideshare driver, Kon Fung on Sunday. OPD released surveillance video of Fung’s death, which you can watch using the video player above.

The video shows two people walk up to Fung’s car, open the door and fire a shot before running away. OPD says the crime happened just after 11:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of 13th Avenue.

OPD addresses three more homicides over weekend

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a press conference Monday that the suspects were attempting to rob Fung. After a brief confrontation, one of the suspects fired a gun.

“That’s a man who was just out doing his job, working and unfortunately two individuals came and attempted to rob him and obviously choose to use a firearm and unfortunately took his life,” said Armstrong.

Detectives are asking the public to listen to the voices in the video and watch the mannerisms of the suspects. OPD is offering a reward of up to $12,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who knows the suspects or has information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Comments / 14

Sasscrotch!
4d ago

Two slimy, good for nothing, predators, killed a productive citizen. Ain't that the way it always goes?

American Jedi
4d ago

Disgusting! Absolutely no respect for life! I so hope these degenerates get caught.

Dawn M CampbellOpdykOrthmeyer
4d ago

Sorry to say but it's gonna get worse b4 it gets better, so try to prepare😇

