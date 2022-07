Data: Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner. Chart: Axios VisualsMore than 300 people experiencing homelessness died in Maricopa County in the first six months of the year.A database provided by the medical examiner's office shows that investigators confirmed 337 people died and another 160 people's housing status could not be confirmed. The county said not all of the unconfirmed cases were people who were experiencing homelessness but advocates tell Axios Phoenix many were.Driving the news: The number of people experiencing homelessness and not staying in a shelter has increased by more than 200% since 2016, according to the...

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO