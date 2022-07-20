ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish School Board 2022 – 2023 School Year Calendar

 1 day ago

Calcasieu Parish School Board 2022 – 2023 School Year Calendar. The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released the 2022 – 2023 School Year Calendar. On the...

Eunice News

Eunice candidates arrive for qualifying

Qualifying continues through Friday at the Delta Grand Building, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas, for the Nov. 8 election that includes City of Eunice positions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. Candidates are asked to bring a copy of their voter registration, which can be obtained from at the Registrar of Voters Office, Suite 114, St. Landry Parish Courthouse. Qualifying fees must be…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. The runoff election will be Dec. 10. To see other area ballots, click HERE. For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE. U.S....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

“Tree of Life” mural removed from Charleston building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Called the “Tree of Life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner of Ryan and Pujo Streets, which houses the studio of Candice Alexander. “It was you know right at $40,000, we installed eight grand worth of lights...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

River Bluff Park Splash Pad and Playground Closed for Repairs Starting July 18

River Bluff Park Splash Pad and Playground Closed for Repairs Starting July 18. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On July 18, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that the splash pad and playground areas at River Bluff Park are closed for repairs. The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad. CPPJ indicated that the closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

7/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:. Sean David Farr, 42, 634 S. Goodman Road No. 3 — three counts identity theft. Bond: $37,500. Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, 526 Shasta St. Apt. A — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,0000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands. Bond: $164,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving. The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The reimbursements include the following:. $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of Sweepstakes Scam

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on July 20, 2022, about a scam that had recently surfaced in the area. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. They inform the victim that they have won a new car but must pay the taxes on it, and they instruct the victim to buy gift cards to make the payment. The suspect’s phone number appears to be a call from Jamaica. Sheriff Mancuso indicated that this is a scam.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Joseph Tezeno’s family attorney speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney Todd Clemons is representing the family of Joseph Tezeno, the 21-year old who was shot and killed earlier this month, after a south Lake Charles homeowner thought he was an intruder. Clemons tells 7News he’s committed to helping Tezeno’s family find answers and now,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

West Orange Tables RV Park Request

Construction of a possible recreational vehicle park in West Orange is on hold for now. It took over thirty minutes of discussion and three votes of the West Orange City Council before the request for construction of the RV park was tabled on Monday, July 18, until further review. Vice...
WEST ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO advises residents of phone call scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A phone call scam has recently surfaced in Calcasieu Parish where the suspect claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. The suspect tells the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Is Whataburger Still Coming To Sulphur? Here’s What We Found Out

Back in December of 2021, we reported that Whataburger had announced that there were plans for a Whataburger restaurant to be built right here in Southwest Louisiana. The new location was set to be built in Sulphur, Louisiana. Folks in the area have been messaging us since our report to find out if the restaurant is still coming or not so we went and did some investigating for you!
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

