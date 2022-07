FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy was arrested Thursday morning after Fitchburg police said he ran after officers tried to stop him in a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Fitchburg Police Department said a sergeant conducting surveillance in the 6100 block of McKee Road saw the stolen vehicle pull into the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. More officers arrived at the scene, at which point the teen ran, ending up on an offramp from U.S. Highway 18/151 nearby.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO