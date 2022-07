Sixty miles west of Eugene, OR, is the famed Oregon Coast, with its seaside coves, craggy coastlines and Pacific gray whales. And 100 miles to the east are the Cascade Mountains, a siren for outdoors lovers. What are we getting at? Locals have options (lots of them!) when it comes to weekend adventures within close proximity – that is, if they can peel themselves away from Eugene, which is glorious in its own right and one of the best places to live in the U.S.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO