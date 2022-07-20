Lafayette Police: Woman arrested in $271K drug bust

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman wanted by Lafayette Police after a drug investigation uncovered $271,000 worth of narcotics in a residence, has been arrested.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, on July 15, police conducted a search at a home in the 200 block of E. Longview Drive.

Green said during the search officers seized more than a quarter-million dollars worth of narcotics, including crystal meth, marijuana, promethazine syrup, and fentanyl pills.

A 9MM pistol, and a Glock 22 were also seized, Green said.

She said police issued a warrant for the occupant of the home who was identified as Jalyn Landry, 23 of Lafayette.

Landry surrendered to authorities Monday, July 18, at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where she was taken into custody and booked.

Her charges include possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crystal meth, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jail records show Landry as no longer in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.