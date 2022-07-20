ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

North Texans Prepare to Battle Extreme Heat

By Noelle Walker
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for air conditioners and fans has been increasing with the temperatures. "Working out in this heat, it's just terrible," Larry Traylor said. Traylor manages Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite. He says the hot weather led to some hot items in his store; including AC units, baby pools and fans....

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
rtands.com

Temps on rails in Dallas hit 150, forcing DART trains to slow down

Intense heat is covering much of the U.S., and it is forcing a cool down in terms of train speeds. DART trains are not going above 30 mph on the rails, creating delays as long as 15 minutes. When rail becomes too hot it increases in length and can develop bowing. According to DART, temperatures on the rail are reaching 150 degrees. Catenary lines also are sagging due to the heat.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Grass Fire in Parker County

Fast-moving firefighters are being credited with saving homes in Parker County. The Sandlin Hill Fire started around 3:30 p.m. west of FM 51 south of Springtown and quickly spread. Steven Tettleton lives nearby and says he called 911 when he saw smoke at what seemed like a distance. “Ten minutes...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Conditioners#Texans#North Texans Prepare#Battle Extreme Heat#Ac#Hhs
wbap.com

Record Heat Bears Down on the Metroplex

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Temperatures reached as high as 109 degrees on Tuesday in DFW, and North Texas are feeling the heat. “I’ve got a cooler in the backseat of my car filled with ice and water,” said a valet driver in Downtown Dallas. “I’m just passing bottles out to everyone I see.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day, Excessive Heat Warning run through Wednesday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Day continues into tomorrow night, the Excessive Heat Warning continues until tomorrow at 9 p.m. and the Red Flag Warning continues to midnight tonight. North Texas has Critical Fire Conditions. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday. Small rain chances start to show up later tomorrow.As of 2 p.m., the DFW Airport was tracking exactly like yesterday by temperature. Yesterday we hit 109°, 110° is possible but we are slightly less humid (less chance) but again have a brisk SW wind (dewpoint will drop). The last time we hit 110° was exactly 4,004...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Municipal Water District urges water conservation as drought continues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerns about water use are starting to get more serious across North Texas. The North Texas Municipal Water District is urging conservation and says some cities are using more than they should be. Two million North Texans right now are being asked nicely to conserve water mainly by limiting outdoor usage. But as this drought continues, we could soon be looking at harsh restrictions so you need to know what you can do now. Plano resident Adrienne Bransky is willing to make sacrifices to help preserve the water supply, even if it means losing her landscaping. "My husband and I have...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Water Main Breaks Surge in Heat Wave

Water main breaks are surging in North Texas with the sizzling temperatures. Fort Worth reports almost 200 in the past 30 days, 38% of the year’s total is that short time. The City of Fort Worth has an online map where website visitors can see the status of active main breaks. The map showed four active breaks Monday afternoon. One of them was still waiting for a crew to fix the leak.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy