Police say they have few clues as the investigation of the shooting death of a 20-year-old Mississippi man continues. Jerrivonte Harris was found unresponsive on the floor of a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road on Tuesday, July 12, when officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office as the result of a gunshot wound.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO