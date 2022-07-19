Juno Temple & Hannah Waddingham at the 'Ted Lasso' FYC LA Screening

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance.
The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
