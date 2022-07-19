'The Gray Man' Berlin Premiere

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO