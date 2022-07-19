ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Gray Man' Berlin Premiere

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the LA premiere, the cast of 'The Gray Man' hit the red carpet for the premiere yesterday evening(July 18th) in Berlin. Ryan Gosling was giving me Michael Jackson with a Jersey Boys from Broadway mix. I like the top half but I feel like...

