CINCINNATI — Tenants facing eviction in Hamilton County now have a new defense that could help them stay in their homes. “Pay-to-stay means that when a tenant pays all their past due rent plus late fees, court costs and reasonable attorney fees, or if they get a voucher from an agency like Community Action Agency or Hamilton County Child and Family Services that that creates a defense for the eviction for non-payment of rent,” said Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati attorney Zach Frye.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO