REVERE – In the weeks leading up to the 18th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival, the Revere. Beach Partnership is excited to announce the full schedule of the festival weekend. With this year’s theme being “Wonders of the World”, we are excited to have many of the event elements return in full after a modified year in 2021 including having master sand sculptors from all over the world create unbelievable works of art in sand. The 15 Master Sand Sculptors will be competing for $15,000 in total prizes with the competition beginning on Wednesday at 8am and going until Saturday during the festival weekend at 12pm. Learn more about the master sand sculptors here:

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO