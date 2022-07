The 2022 SWAC Football Predicted finish is out with Jackson State and Southern expected to meet up in the conference title game. Jackson State is predicted to win the East for the second year in a row, edging out Florida A&M with Alabama A&M predicted to finish in third. JSU is led by last year’s SWAC Coach of the Year Deion Sanders and this season’s Preseason Offensive Player of The Year in Shedeur Sanders.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO