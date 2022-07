Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time-trial to Rocamadour.Van Aert set a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds over the 40.7km route from Lacapelle to Marival, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar, but instead attacked the stage and was quickest over the first half.He faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday’s ride into...

