Clinical impact of less invasive surfactant administration using video laryngoscopy in extremely preterm infants

By Michelle Baczynski
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExamine the real-world clinical impact of adopting less invasive surfactant administration (LISA) as the primary surfactant administration method in extremely preterm infants. Single-center pre-post cohort study conducted over a 4-year period comparing outcomes of spontaneously breathing inborn infants 24"“28 weeks gestational age (GA) receiving surfactant via endotracheal tube (pre-cohort, n"‰="‰154) or...

