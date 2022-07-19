Eye on Education

WSIU Union Almanac for July 21st. If you are interested in learning more about the options available with the Laborers’ Internation Union of North America, OR with the Laborers’ Local 773 based in Marion, call the Marion office, the telephone number is 618-993-5773. Or send an e-mail to msmith@local773.com.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO