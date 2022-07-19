Eye on Education

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The “word” is definitely “Grease” when talented high school students and recent graduates from throughout the region gather in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s McLeod Theater later this month to tell the tale of a 1950s coming-of-age love story through the early sounds of rock ’n’ roll, hotrods and malt shops.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Camp BETA, the free overnight camp for youths ages 10-16 who have Type 1 diabetes, is returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center this fall. The popular camp, set for Sept.10-11, had been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSIU Union Almanac for July 21st. If you are interested in learning more about the options available with the Laborers’ Internation Union of North America, OR with the Laborers’ Local 773 based in Marion, call the Marion office, the telephone number is 618-993-5773. Or send an e-mail to msmith@local773.com.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A nationwide spate of mass shootings, coupled with occasional gunfire locally, is prompting Southern Illinois University Carbondale and its hometown to cooperate on research looking for solutions. Tammy Kochel, associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at SIU, is heading up a study...
Comments / 0