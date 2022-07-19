ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

DRR1 promotes neuroblastoma cell differentiation by regulating CREB expression

By Luping Chen
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroblastoma is the most common cancer in infants and the most common extracranial solid tumor in childhood. DRR1 was identified to be downregulated in poorly differentiated ganglion cells from neuroblastoma model mice. However, the roles of DRR1 in neuroblastoma remain largely unclear. Methods. The neuroblastoma cells were induced to...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Commonly prescribed drug could be harmful for brain

A drug that is commonly prescribed in the UK, could affect the brains of users later in life, a new study suggests. Millions of Brits are prescribed antianxiety medication to manage overwhelming feelings or to sleep better at night, but the pills have been found to impact the brain’s microglial cells, The Sun reports.
HEALTH
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Boy, 3, Worried Parents With ‘Extremely Large Vein:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He Bravely Endured 2,244 Medical Procedures To Fight It

6-year-old Seb Boulter is now cancer-free after an astounding 2,244 medical procedures since his cancer diagnosis at age 3. The incredible fighter began chemotherapy at 4 years old for T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is a rare form of an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, the main difference...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH

