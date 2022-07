THREE ARRESTED IN UNCLAIMED FUNDS FRAUD SCHEME: Three people have been arrested for a scheme to steal unclaimed funds from New York State’s unclaimed funds, announced State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Daniel B. Brubaker, Postal Inspector in Charge, Postal Service Inspection Service, New York Division. Bakare Doukoure, Sanneh Tunkara, and Lassana Sylla were arrested on mail fraud and identity theft charges arising out of their scheme to fraudulently obtain unclaimed funds held by the New York State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, an investigation found.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO