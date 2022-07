Johnson & Johnson rode sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but exchange rates again pinched the health care giant’s 2022 forecast. After trimming its forecast in April citing exchange rates, the company did so again Tuesday to a range below analyst expectations. Johnson & Johnson, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, said foreign exchange rates delivered a $1.5 billion hit to sales in quarter. The strong U.S. dollar is nearing parity with the euro for the first time in decades, and that can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. A stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.

