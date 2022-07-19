ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Instructors Wanted for Senior Exercise Programs!

deerfield-beach.com
 3 days ago

The City of Deerfield Beach Center for Active Aging is currently seeking instructors for...

www.deerfield-beach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Family-Friendly Fun with Brightline

Summer break is in full swing and Brightline is inspiring adventure with the Kids Summer Trainee Passport, a new initiative for young travelers in South Florida. Now through Labor Day weekend, children riding Brightline will receive an activity bag with their first Brightline Trainee Passport. Children will collect stickers as they travel to new destinations and stick them in their Brightline passports for the chance to win special prizes.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution July 20

The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, July 20. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
TAMARAC, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Holds Grand Opening for VIP Salon Suites July 30

Parkland is getting a whole lot suite’er as 41 salon professionals prepare to open their doors. Formerly home to Crunch Gym, the collection of upscale beauty and wellness rooms is now occupied by hairstylists, medical professionals, lash and nail technicians, estheticians, permanent make-up artists, and more. Following the pandemic,...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deerfield Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
cw34.com

Mammograms in the MammoVan - free screenings in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Pinkball Foundation sponsored free mammograms in the Pressel MammoVan in Boca Raton on Tuesday. Partnering with Baptist Health Lynn Women's Institute and small businesses, the foundation brought free mammograms to community members in need. "We are here to just help women, no questions...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Florida Style & Design: Cutting Edge

Photography by Daniel Newcomb of Architect Photography. In a land where over-designed Mediterranean villas topped with barrel roof tiles reign supreme, this waterfront home’s ultra-modern design is a provocative departure. A team of experts, including Lesly Maxwell Interiors, Greg Lombardi Landscape Design and Rex Nichols Architects, masterfully conceived the 9,961-square-foot spec home, which was purchased earlier this year for $17.5 million. The seasoned professionals worked together for three years to transform the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom property into an enticing residence that is both sexy and livable.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Inside A $3,750,000 Boca Raton Smart Home on A Premium Lot Overlooking The Grand Lake and Features a Breathtaking Backyard

The Boca Raton Home, a smart residence is located on a premium lot overlooking the grand lake and features a breathtaking backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 9099 Redonda Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Nada Al Ansari (Phone: 561-507-8363) at Lang Realty/BR for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Boca Raton House.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair Yoga#Older Adults Lifestyle#Deerfield#Senior Health#The Recreation Office
WPBF News 25

Purple Heart veteran to get surprise home built in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — What he thought was a last-minute interview for the possibility of a future home turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime, and a warm welcome for Staff Sgt. Jose Jimenez. Thursday morning, Jimenez got his first surprise look at the plot of the Lennar...
WELLINGTON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Lina Aventura, first medical coworking space to open in Aventura Medical District

Lina, a leading medical coworking company headquartered in New York, is opening its first location in South Florida. Founded in 2017, Lina was the first company of its kind to challenge conventional thinking by establishing an entirely new industry, now known as medical coworking. The company offers turnkey office suites...
AVENTURA, FL
Broward New Times

The Salty Donut Will Open a West Palm Beach Shop

From the very first day the Salty Donut (lovingly known as the Salty) opened as a pop-up shop in 2015, Miami has had a love affair with its doughnuts, with people lining up, sometimes for hours, to grab one of its treats. The shop, owned by Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
floridaweekly.com

Countywide dining deals coming in August

This summer may make you feel the heat. And we’re not necessarily talking about the temperature, either. It’s inflation — prices have risen for just about everything. Come August, Discover The Palm Beaches hopes to offer some relief. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, set for Aug. 1-31,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland and Denny’s Cited for Health Violations in Tamarac

Two Tamarac restaurants were temporarily shut down by state health inspectors this month for a host of violations, records show. Inside the first eatery, Rob’s Bageland, 8217 N. Pine Island Rd., inspectors found small, live flying insects in the kitchen, the food preparation area, and the food storage and bar areas, according to a state inspection report. Around 20 flies or more were spotted in the server area landing on cups and straws used to serve guests, the inspectors said.
TAMARAC, FL
deerfield-beach.com

Island Mobility Improvement Project

Construction of the Island Mobility Improvement Project is scheduled to begin on July 25, 2022. The project will provide improvements in the 2000 block of E. Hillsboro Blvd. and in a section of NE 20th Terrace in-between, NE 1st Street and NE 21st Ave. Improvements include the construction of a new bus shelter on E. Hillsboro Blvd., street drainage improvements, paving, curb, sidewalks, landscaping, and irrigation. The bus shelter will become the new location for the unimproved Broward County Transit bus stop currently located on NE 20th Terrace. Transit patrons will be provided with a roof structure, benches, and a trash receptacle at the new location.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Public Schools hiring for more than 1,300 positions before school year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a help wanted sign out in Broward County, as the school district needs to fill hundreds of positions before school begins August. Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Cerine Stewart, a language arts teacher at Fort Lauderdale High School, said she is a proud teacher who loves her job, and she is now encouraging others to follow soon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Coral Springs restaurant charging 8 percent fee for ‘temporary inflation’

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Inflation is wreaking havoc on the wallets of people all across the United States and taking a toll on small businesses too. One Coral Springs restaurant is going viral on social media for their solution: an eight percent inflation fee added on to every bill.
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools offers hundreds of new jobs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a week, by way of a job fair, Broward County Public Schools will be looking to fill 1,200 slots by the beginning of the school year. Susan Rockelman, talent acquisition director for BCPS, said the positions range from classroom teachers to industry teachers to nurses, custodians, and bus operators.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6,735,000 Impeccable Home in Boca Raton is A True Entertainment Residence with The World’s Finest Materials

The Home in Boca Raton, an impeccable new contemporary masterpiece offers a fine design and lifestyle of unrivaled amenities, privacy, and security is now available for sale. This home located at 2704 NW 75th St, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sergio Uliana (Phone: 561-826-9333) at United Realty Group, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Skillets, Boca Raton Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy