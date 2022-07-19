Instructors Wanted for Senior Exercise Programs!

Construction of the Island Mobility Improvement Project is scheduled to begin on July 25, 2022. The project will provide improvements in the 2000 block of E. Hillsboro Blvd. and in a section of NE 20th Terrace in-between, NE 1st Street and NE 21st Ave. Improvements include the construction of a new bus shelter on E. Hillsboro Blvd., street drainage improvements, paving, curb, sidewalks, landscaping, and irrigation. The bus shelter will become the new location for the unimproved Broward County Transit bus stop currently located on NE 20th Terrace. Transit patrons will be provided with a roof structure, benches, and a trash receptacle at the new location.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO