Deerfield Beach, FL

Marine Advisory Board Meeting Cancelled – July 21, 2022

deerfield-beach.com
 3 days ago

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Deerfield Beach Marine...

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan

The City of Deerfield Beach is an entitlement recipient of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunities for low-and moderate-income persons in the City. The City’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 CDBG allocation is $659,734. As a funding requirement, the City must develop and adopt a One-Year Action Plan which identifies the housing and community development activities that will be funded in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
Island Mobility Improvement Project

Construction of the Island Mobility Improvement Project is scheduled to begin on July 25, 2022. The project will provide improvements in the 2000 block of E. Hillsboro Blvd. and in a section of NE 20th Terrace in-between, NE 1st Street and NE 21st Ave. Improvements include the construction of a new bus shelter on E. Hillsboro Blvd., street drainage improvements, paving, curb, sidewalks, landscaping, and irrigation. The bus shelter will become the new location for the unimproved Broward County Transit bus stop currently located on NE 20th Terrace. Transit patrons will be provided with a roof structure, benches, and a trash receptacle at the new location.
Construction to Cause Traffic Disturbance Near Beach

The first phase of the Main Beach Parking Lot improvement project will begin on Monday, July 25, 2022. Expect periodic traffic disruptions in the 100 block of S. Ocean Way (SE 21st Ave) while sidewalk and curb modifications are completed in the area of the Main Beach Parking Lot. Traffic...
