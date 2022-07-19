ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

July 19, 2022

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 3 days ago

What: Hog Trough Fire Discovered: July 17th...

bitterrootstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitterrootstar.com

Scharyn says ‘goodbye’ to local library community

Many patrons of the North Valley Public Library in Stevensville will know Scharyn Way, the library’s resident “Australian” library assistant. Scharyn (who is an American citizen) has been working at the Library for seven years but is now moving back to Australia with her husband Dusty and their dog Heidi.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Lisa Thompson

Lisa (Eliza Cobbs) Thompson, 78, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Edgewood Memory Care in Missoula. Although dementia robbed her of her wonderful mind, she accomplished much in a life fully lived. Born in Callands, Virginia, Lisa was one of seven children in the Cobbs family, who worked a...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Bulls, Broncs & Barrels rodeo in Hamilton next

The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Edward ‘Ed’ Alden Hackett

Stevensville – Edward “Ed” Alden Hackett passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the family ranch, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born October 24, 1965. He was the oldest child of Harvey and Mary Hackett. He was born to be a rancher. He spent his life working the family ranch alongside his father and brother. Ed graduated Stevensville High School and attended Montana State University in Bozeman. He left the valley to pursue interests in Reno, NV where he eventually met Rita Miller in 1992. They were married in 1993. Ed and Rita moved back to Stevensville and had their son, Jordan, in 1995. They later divorced. Ed enjoyed raising Jordan, his only son and center of his world. Ed spent time in Nevada, California and Idaho. However, his heart was always in Montana where he resided until death.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
City
Sula, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Jennifer Elaine Blachura

Jennifer Elaine Blachura, 59, of Stevensville passed away Sunday morning, July 10th, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Jennifer was born on September 17th, 1962, in San Jose, CA to Harold (Hal) and Anita Graham. Jennifer’s Dad worked for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). They lived in San Jose, CA before settling down in Yuba City, CA.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Edwin ‘Ed’ Spannuth

Hamilton – Edwin “Ed” Spannuth, 99, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. He was born October 28, 1922 in Wisdom, MT, the son of Paul and Hester Spannuth. The family moved to Conner in 1926 and then to Darby until moving to...
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Audit Publication – Bitter Root Irrigation District

The fiscal year 2020 audit of the Bitter Root Irrigation District has been conducted by Doyle & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants. The audit covered the year ended October 31, 2020. Montana Code Annotated (MCA) Section 2-7-521 requires the publication of the following summary of Significant Audit Findings. This is...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Public input sought for Forest Plan amendment proposal

The Bitterroot National Forest is inviting the public to identify relevant scientific information and issues for the Forest to consider in amending its 1987 Forest Plan components for old growth, coarse woody debris, and snags. The Forest is conducting the evaluation to consider using more recent scientific literature and updated...
HAMILTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trough#Hog Trough Fire
bitterrootstar.com

Reproductive rights rally to be held in Hamilton

Kierstin Schmitt is not mincing words when she says, “We are outraged.”. The Bitterroot Valley local is one of many people whose response to the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is one which will result in mobilization. “We feel like our personal privacy rights and our...
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Shakespeare in the Parks to offer two different plays

Sapphire Lutheran Homes is hosting Montana Shakespeare in the Parks again this summer. Happily, Hamilton is a double feature city, meaning Hamilton will get to see both MSIP performances in a two-night event!. Dominic Farrenkopf, Director of Community Life at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, would like to extend an invitation to...
HAMILTON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy