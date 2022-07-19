July 19, 2022

Stevensville – Edward “Ed” Alden Hackett passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the family ranch, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born October 24, 1965. He was the oldest child of Harvey and Mary Hackett. He was born to be a rancher. He spent his life working the family ranch alongside his father and brother. Ed graduated Stevensville High School and attended Montana State University in Bozeman. He left the valley to pursue interests in Reno, NV where he eventually met Rita Miller in 1992. They were married in 1993. Ed and Rita moved back to Stevensville and had their son, Jordan, in 1995. They later divorced. Ed enjoyed raising Jordan, his only son and center of his world. Ed spent time in Nevada, California and Idaho. However, his heart was always in Montana where he resided until death.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO