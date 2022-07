Firing Pin owner Brandon Lewis was at the campaign rally in Fairport when gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was grabbed by an attendee and attacked. The man yelled “you’re done Lee” and grabbed Zeldin by the arm and fell to the ground, pulling him over on top of him. Zeldin’s aides pulled him away safely. Lewis heard someone yell for a medic and went to his truck to get a first aid kit according to what he told The Batavian. The first aid kit was apparently to help Zeldin’s assistant Alison Esposito who had scraped her knuckles during the altercation.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO