The soul and spirit of William “Bill” Henry Howe departed his earthly body, at his home, on July 22, 2022, with his late life companion and family by his side. Bill was extremely active at the age of 99 until a fall resulting in a concussion and complications hastened his passing. Bill set a personal goal of reaching 100 years of age and he had a fair chance at it, if not for his fall.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO