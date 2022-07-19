ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Blotter: July 3-9, 2022

Hayward, California
 3 days ago

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

july 3-9, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

66 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 2,316 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 5

Weekly Reports Taken:224 Burglary— Non Residential 6

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 1

Weekly Calls Received:5,788 Larceny 17

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were re-ported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Larceny From Auto 11

Robbery 3

Vehicle Theft 27

Mental Health CFS 11

Reports of Gunfire 4

CASE SYNOPSIS

Robbery: On 07/03/2022, at 3:49 PM, the victim was walking near the 21000 block of Foothill Blvd when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect used force and took property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2022-037024)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: On 07/04/2022, at 10:08 AM, the victim was in an altercation with the suspect near the 26000 block of Gading Rd. The suspect used an object to assault the victim before he fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. (Report #2022-37299)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: On 07/08/2022, at 6:06 PM, officers responded to the report of an assault near the 27000 block of Patrick Ave. The victim had been struck with a blunt object by the suspect, who was still at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody for the incident. (Report #2022-038206)

Firearm Recovery: On 07/09/2022, at 8:58 PM, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main St and A St for a vehicle code violation. Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and a firearm was recovered from the search. (Report #2022-038418)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward

