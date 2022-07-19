ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Bowie Newcomers Club plans first meeting

The first Bowie Newcomers Club meeting will be 6-8 p.m. on July 21...

Bowie News celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Bowie News celebrated its 100th anniversary with an open house on July 15. (Top) Bowie News Publisher Michael Winter and Editor Barbara Green accepted a proclamation honoring the day presented by Mayor Gaylynn Burris. A large group of guests attended to enjoy refreshments and look at historical memorabilia, along with helping the staff celebrate this milestone. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
BOWIE, TX
Montague County residents see electric bills skyrocket

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - These days, Montague resident Elde Contrares lives in darkness, not by chance but by choice. Texas-New Mexico Power supplies Contrares’ electric meter. On average, he said his bill is around $170, sometimes peaking towards $250 during hotter months. This month, however, it was $846.03.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
BISD trustees receive four payroll options to review before budget workshop

Bowie School Trustees received several payroll options to consider for the 2022-23 budget as preliminary budget work continues. Finance Director Paula Peterson reviewed the options prepared by her and Superintendent Blake Enlow. So far about $9.5 million in taxes have been collected, which is up $118,258 with a few months left in the fiscal year. At this point overall taxes are up $21,836 compared to this point in the prior year.
BOWIE, TX
North Texas city council votes to place marijuana decriminalization on November ballot

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton city council voted on Tuesday, July 19 to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana on the ballot this November. The move comes after months of campaigning by Ground Game Texas, a progressive voter engagement and mobilization organization, and Decriminalize Denton. In May, the two groups submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 to place the initiative on the ballot to the council.
DENTON, TX
Bowie, TX
Bowie, TX
Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Grass Fire in Parker County

Fast-moving firefighters are being credited with saving homes in Parker County. The Sandlin Hill Fire started around 3:30 p.m. west of FM 51 south of Springtown and quickly spread. Steven Tettleton lives nearby and says he called 911 when he saw smoke at what seemed like a distance. “Ten minutes...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Wildfire sweeps through three Texoma counties

JOLLY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are finishing up containment on a wildfire in Clay County near FM 2393, south of Jolly. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the fire started in Archer County before it traveled into Wichita and Clay counties. U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta was temporarily closed after smoke covered the roads. The highway has since been reopened.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Straight-line winds damage Cooke County

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Workers are putting things back together again at a Gainesville Wendy’s after a strong wind from Wednesday night’s storms blew the restaurant’s sign into a neighboring Taco Bell. The Taco Bell was closed today for structural safety, according to a sign on the...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
Jammin’ at the Justin taking on Elvis

Jammin’ at the Justin goes Elvis July 23 as organizers have invited musicians who know Elvis songs to attend and share them. Jumpsuits and sideburns are optional according to organizers. These free musical evenings are at the H.J. Justin Community Room in downtown Nocona. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m....
JUSTIN, TX
PHOTOS: Residents from three counties evacuate during wildfire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wichita, Clay and Archer counties were forced to evacuate during the West Bend fire on Tuesday. Photos and videos from our crews and viewers alike are below. Send yours to news@kauz.com.
‘Chickin, pickin’, fiddlin’ fun July Jam on July 30

Mose Johnson didn’t know at the age of three years old and with his love for raising chickens, he would be creating a legacy for Bowie. Later in life after marrying Mabel Jones on June 5, 1904, they began their journey with just $15 and some shoeboxes full of baby chicks.
BOWIE, TX
Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Cause of West Bend Fire remains under investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday’s fire that started out in Archer County and ended in Clay County is still under investigation. According to Stuart Morris, regional wildland coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service, over 6,500 acres of land was burned. Although investigators are unsure of how the fire started, Morris said vegetation helped grow the fire.
CLAY COUNTY, TX

