ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence, child abuse

By Roderick Boone
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaJB1_0glc7sze00

Editor’s note: Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges entered a not guilty plea in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, July 20. Find more here .

The Los Angeles County district attorney filed three felony charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, the office announced Tuesday.

Bridges is facing one felony count for injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the district attorney. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In a statement, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón alleges the incident involving Bridges and his girlfriend Mychelle Johnson took place in front of the couple’s two children.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges is a restricted free agent after the Hornets extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to him prior to the start of free agency and days prior to the alleged incident, which took place either June 27 or 28, according to the criminal complaint. The offer remains on the table and currently both sides would have to agree to pull it off in order for it to be revoked since it’s past the July 13 deadline.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” the Hornets said in a statement. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Charlotte Observer will have full coverage of the arraignment Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fugitive Finders: US Marshals team with local officers to catch wanted criminals in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — “This is the U.S. Marshals Office,” an agent says outside of a North Carolina home. “We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up.”. Those are the words heard by fugitives in the Carolinas before they’re surrounded by deputy marshals and local law enforcement officers and then taken into custody. For the dozens of wanted criminals in the area, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
WBTV

Man killed by officers after alleged kidnapping

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sat down with WBTV's Molly Grantham to discuss low bonds and the hope for a more uniform process. Novant Health and Duke Energy have withdrawn its sponsorship of one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Carolinas. CMPD chief discusses low bonds for violent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man will spend the next 25 years in a Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Evidence brought forward to the court by the FBI and Rock Hill Police say that Archie Arsenio Caldwell,...
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Child Abuse#Charlotte Hornets#Violent Crime#Bureau Of Victim Services
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Mother pleads for community members to come forward with information about son’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than 10 months since Brenzion Welch lost her son, Jamontres Alexander, to gun violence. Alexander was shot and killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Police say the 33-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk along Forestbrook Drive. No one has been charged for the killing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

1 person dead after west Charlotte shooting

People all around town knew him for friendly personality and his involvement with the Lincolnton High School football team and band. Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne. Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her. Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for. “The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
510
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy