19 Fan Reactions To "Elvis" That Just Make Sense

There’s something weirdly romantic about Dire Straits – a band that managed simultaneously to be among the biggest rock bands of all time, while at the same time not really being a rock band at all. The wonderful thing about Dire Straits is that they were born from the pub scene – in many ways Sultans Of Swing could be autobiographical. For a while, they were the band blowing dixie and doing alright thank you very much, the band who were too sensible to be rock stars, the band with a council worker on lead and a former timber sales exec on bass.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO