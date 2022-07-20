ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Fan Reactions To "Elvis" That Just Make Sense

By Juliette Perks
 1 day ago

It's been a few weeks since Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic rock 'n' rolled its way onto the big screen.

That means fans (or, not quite fans) of the film have had time to process the flick, taking to Letterboxd to express their honest verdicts. I think it's time for a round-up of some reactions, don't you? Here are 19 reactions to Elvis that just make sense...

Careful, spoilers ahead!

1. It definitely felt like there were more stories to be told within that runtime.

@patrickwillems / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

2. Austin Carry. I mean Austin Butler.

@georgecarmi / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

3. So sad, but so true. I wasn't vibing with Tom Hanks today.

@persia / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

4. Ditto. It's what the soul needed.

@bryanespitia / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

5. This! Elvis flew by but at the same time I felt like I had been in the cinema for days.

@thefilmdrunk / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

6. Couldn't agree more, all about managing expectations!

@#1gizmofan / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

7. I hear you!

@ridleyrandolph / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

8. This one got me good! I love a lengthy film but Elvis didn't need to be this long.

@dakotajoaquin / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

9. Is this worse than those people who clap when the aeroplane lands?

@gracespelman / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

10. HAHA. Must contain laughter.

@nat / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

11. A summary of Elvis that just resonates with so many of us.

@alor / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

12. This hurt me, too.

@ash / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

13. Nearly choked on my drink when reading this. In an alternate world, Tom Hanks' character is in a horror story living his best life.

@liamf / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

14. I like this one. Gives credit where credit is due, but also clearly not a fan of the flick as a whole!

@siobhan / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

15. Everybody start weighing up this risks of taking your grandparents to see Elvis !

@stevie / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

16. If a movie theater was heaven?!

@mary / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

17. I like Baz Luhrmann, but I get it, I somehow get it.

@dougdillaman / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

18. Elvis out here teaching the youngsters that their grandparents were always right. *Adds Elvis songs to Spotify playlists*

@coralie / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

19. Elvis. The. Pelvis.

@kait / Bazmark Films / Via letterboxd.com

What did you think of Elvis ? Were you a fan?!

