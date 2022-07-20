ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hornets forward Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7JCm_0glbi1Nt00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” Gascón said.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond.

The Hornets and the NBA both said they were aware of the charges filed against Bridges.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the Hornets said. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who was expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer following a breakout season.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.

The Hornets have extended Bridges a qualifying offer allowing them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team. The team had indicated prior to knowledge of Bridges’ arrest that it wanted to re-sign him.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Chicago man found guilty in Minnesota road rage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident. Jurors found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith showed no emotion but began wiping his face while looking down when the third verdict was read, the Star Tribune reported. Boughton’s wife, Kristin, knelt in prayer outside the courtroom before the jury was called in to read the verdict. Afterward, she called her son, Harrison, and daughter, Amalie.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hornets' Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony domestic violence charges filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that his office filed one...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Not unusual for ex-cop to report later for prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal judge who sentenced Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday on a civil rights conviction in George Floyd’s killing said the former Minneapolis police officer won’t have to surrender until after his sentencing in a separate state case in two months. And legal experts said that’s not unusual, even in a case as emotionally charged as Floyd’s death under the knee of former Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over racial injustice and policing. Even the federal prosecutors...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed in Indiana faces gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official was indicted Thursday on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end. A federal grand jury in Evansville charged Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm. Authorities say White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29 and had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when he was recaptured on May 9 in Evansville. Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly helped him escape, killed herself that day, authorities said. Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape, was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to those 2019 felony convictions, authorities said. He was also awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a 2015 burglary — a crime for which he could get the death penalty if convicted.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
NBC News

Murder charges dropped for NYC bodega worker

A New York City man who was charged with murder is now walking free following the release of a controversial video that showed him killing a customer who assaulted him behind the counter of a bodega. The worker claimed it was self-defense and after public outcry, the DA dropped the charges. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the reaction from his community.July 20, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

GoFundMe for mother of two fired upon surpasses fundraiser for gunman

A GoFundMe account for the funeral of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police after a standoff that began when a woman with two children reported a man shooting through her apartment wall initially outpaced fundraising for them, but that has since changed after the disparity was pointed out on social media.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Charlotte Hornets#Nba#Concussion#Violent Crime
ClutchPoints

Hornets release statement after additional charges against Miles Bridges

Amid new details surfacing about Miles Bridges’ domestic violence charges, the Charlotte Hornets have released a statement to address the matter. The Hornets noted that they are aware of the charges against Bridges and are looking into the matter. However they refused to comment on the issue since it is a legal matter. “We are […] The post Hornets release statement after additional charges against Miles Bridges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BET

Trina’s Niece Killed In Miami Shooting

Rapper Trina and her family are suffering an unimaginable loss after the news broke that her niece, who goes by Baby Suga, was shot and killed Tuesday night (July 19). According to TMZ, sources close to the “Look Back at Me” artist say that Baby Suga was reportedly at the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an area in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy