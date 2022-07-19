Suspects accused of battering deputy, smuggling knife into jail

Alachua County — The state accuses Clovis Watson IV of driving while his license had been revoked. Watson IV is Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, JR.'s son, according to a previous CBS4 story. A Gainesville Police officer stopped Watson IV for having a head light out, according to a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A dozen illegal firearms, lots of cash and more than a kilo of illegal narcotics have been confiscated amid a crackdown following a spike in violent crime in and around Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Based on that spike, Putnam County...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of its employees has been arrested. Corrections Officer Brandon Freeman was arrested for battery and improper exhibition of a firearm, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO’s Integrity Unit was notified on Sunday about...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer was arrested for battery and improper exhibition of firearm over the weekend. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested July 17, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference Thursday. Freeman has been with JSO around five years, Burgos said. "It happened on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the takedown of a major drug operation investigators say was led by a former prison guard. Deputies say Christina Guess, a former corrections officer, was the ring leader. "We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking...
CITRA Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man operating covert fish games out of a clothing store. Deputies say they received a complaint about an internet cafe operating out of a business on North Highway 301 in Citra. On Wednesday, they sent an undercover detective to check it out.
LEESBURG, Fla. — A fleeing “suspect” got stuck underneath a Leesburg police officer’s cruiser. Police said they were trying to wrangle an alligator when it took off and wedged itself under an officer’s car. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said they...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An alert citizen who flagged down a nearby officer helped stop a would-be robber Tuesday morning at a gas station in the Lake Forest area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. T.G. Jones said a call came in just before 8 a.m. about a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old mother of two was found dead in Marco Lake last week. Action News Jax first told you about the tragic discovery on July 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Now, the family of Beverly Febres is preparing for...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Months later, a Clay County man is still fighting for his life after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park. Gavin Conroy, 23, has been in treatment at UF Health’s burn unit in Gainesville. Just days ago, his legs were amputated.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect after a reported burglary in the 12000 block of San Jose Blvd. The incident happened on June 22, JSO says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Macclenny man was killed in a crash in Jacksonville on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash is still under investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. According to an...
An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages has been arrested in connection with phony prescriptions. Lucy Bee Gallentine, 36, was arrested Tuesday at her home in the Villages of Parkwood on multiple charges of fraud and drug possession. Gallentine was working at Lake Regional Medical...
PALM COAST, Fla. — Human remains were discovered Monday during construction in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The call to FCSO's non-emergency number was released Wednesday. "We do underground and roadwork, and we're building a new subdivision out off of Old Kings Road...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that no one was hurt and that a suspect is in custody after a robbery Tuesday morning on Bunker Hill Boulevard near West Edgewood Avenue. STORY: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ staff arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted...
If so, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you. Investigators say he may have information about a recent shooting. However, state law prevents them from revealing the location of the shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
DeLAND, Fla. — A drug trafficking ring run by a former state correctional officer has been dismantled, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Officials said that in March 2021, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating a drug ring run by Christina Guess, 44 -- who previously worked for the Florida Department of Corrections for 12 years -- and supplied by Reshard Campbell, 26.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nurse working at a Florida hospital was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Wednesday.
A Florida nurse has been sentenced after an investigation showed she was skimming Fentanyl in the ICU. Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, Middleburg, has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with a consumer product, specifically, injectable fentanyl. The court
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville. Alexander’s body...
