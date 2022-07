folded money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Isn't it a huge bummer when prices keep going up and up and your income seems to stay at the same levels? If you feel this way, know that you're not alone. Three United States senators have come together to propose a way to help you out financially each month. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO