Greenville, SC

‘Your Prayers Touched Heaven’ Aventer Gray Posts Message From Recently Hospitalized Husband Pastor John Gray

By Yolanda Baruch
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
The prayers of Aventer Gray, wife of Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, have been answered, and she gives all praises to God’s healing power for allowing her husband to survive life-threatening blood clots, according to CBN News. She testified at Sunday’s church service before the congregation about the...

gwendolyn b.
4d ago

To everyone choosing to bring up this minister's past and telling him he needs to change and do better...I agree. However, his miracle is a lesson to ALL of us. We should look at ourselves and clean up our on lives. Sin is sin and God gives all of us Grace everyday. What do you need to repent of before your life expires? We all have some cleaning up to do. SO REPENT.

GAIL CAYRUTH
4d ago

Better get your act together, NEXT time gonna be worse. YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING AGAINST GOD'S DIRECTION. STOP REPENT

Alfreda Murphy
4d ago

It is so sad to see all the negative comments. Instead of thanking God for sparing another person's life giving honor and praise to Jesus and the Holy Spirit for the Angels surrounding his bedside. This is a time to give praise and not bash another person. Think about the person who has not accepted the Lord as their personal savior but was following what was going on with the Pastor. Then to read negative comments instead of praising God for his healing. Stop being judgemental we have not a Heaven nor Hell to put someone in or take out. Praise God for his healing and that he continues to recover.

