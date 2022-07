Over the course of the past several weeks, the Clovis Police Department, along with local residents, have seen an uptick in shootings around the town. Due to the severity and frequency of these shootings, a task force consisting of both patrol officers and detectives from the Clovis Police Department was created. This task force has been conducting directed patrols in these high-risk areas and investigating these shootings.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO