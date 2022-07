Last summer brought scorching hot temperatures and record-breaking heatwaves to British Columbia. Unfortunately, the heat was not the only record that skyrocketed — what followed was a chain of extreme weather events. British Columbia saw unprecedented rainfall and flooding that forced nearly 20,000 people from their homes, blocked essential highways and impeded necessary travel and resource distribution. All of this is a result of climate change, which hasn’t impacted everyone equally. Older adults experiencing homelessness and housing insecurities are some of those most impacted. Read more: ...

