Paul Walter Luke, 88, Dillsboro

James A. Campbell, 69, of Osgood passed away at 1:10pm, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Ripley Crossing. He was born in Greenfield on January 28, 1953 the son of Vennis and Mary Ann Tanner Campbell. He was married to Jill Lay on September 24, 2006 and she survives. Other survivors include his father Vennis Campbell of Greenfield; two daughters Jennifer Lynn (Bobby) Nelson of Rochester, Minnesota, and Cynthia Lynn Sylvester (Lee Parker) of North Vernon; three step-sons Kyle (Kelly) Purvis of Fairview, Tyler Jones of Vevay, and Jonathan (Melinda) Wild of Elizabethton, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren; three sisters Libby (Tom) Neu and Ginger Garcia both of Indianapolis, and Misty Ballard of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother David Campbell. Mr. Campbell was a veteran of the US Army where he served for 20 years at the rank of Sergeant with the 121st Signal Battalion. For service to his country Jim was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In civilian life Jim was an employee of the Hilex Corporation in North Vernon. Jim’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Ripley County Humane Society in care of the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.

OSGOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO