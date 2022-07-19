ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsboro, IN

Paul Walter Luke, 88, Dillsboro

By Moore Funeral Homes
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Walter Luke, 88, of Dillsboro passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ripley Crossing in Milan with his loving family by his side. Paul was born on Sunday, October 22, 1933 in Dearborn County; son of Walter and Ruth (Niederbaumer) Luke. Paul married the love of his life, Elsie Burlage,...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Patterson named Li’l Miss Ripley County

OSGOOD, IN — Royalty was crowned Wednesday night at the Ripley County 4-H Fair when Annslee Patterson was named “Li’l Miss Ripley County.”. Patterson was among 11 contestants who participated in the pageant. Paisley Bennett was 1st runner-up; 2nd runner-up was Mackaylee Christner and the 3rd runner-up...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Teresa S. Marshall

Teresa S. Marshall, 59, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Greensburg in Greensburg, IN. She was born on June 6, 1963, in Seymour, Indiana to Gerald Marshall Jr. and Marjorie L. Marshall. Teresa had a major stroke in July of 2019 leaving her paralyzed, resulting...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Eleanor (nee’ Cornell) Zimmermann, 89, Batesville

Eleanor (nee’ Cornell) Dixon Zimmermann, 89, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Andrews Health Campus in Batesville. Eleanor was born on Thursday, November 24, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Wilder) Cornell. Eleanor married William Dixon on March 27, 1948 and he preceded her in death on June 25, 1984. She later married Leroy Zimmermann on November 9, 1996 and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2011. Eleanor worked at the Osgood Shoe Factory and retired from James Rivers. She was a Milan American Legion Auxiliary member and enjoyed bingo, decorating cakes, and drawing. Eleanor loved baking pies and was well known by many, who either ate or received one of her mouthwatering pies.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Amelia Ann Wolter (Simon), 80, Osgood

Amelia Ann Wolter (Simon), 80, of Osgood peacefully passed away Sunday morning July 17 at home. She was born July 9, 1942 in the home of her parents Arthur Sr. and Eva Simon (Tunny). On June 13, 1964 she married Louis R. Wolter, the love of her life with whom she celebrated 58 years together last month.
OSGOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillsboro, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Milan, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Ripley County, IN
WRBI Radio

Marjorie “Jeanne” Beach, 98

Marjorie “Jeanne” Beach, 98, of Greensburg passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1924 in Greensburg the daughter of Anthony Huegel and Irene Sheets Huegel Dotson. Jeanne retired in 1986 from Bohn Aluminum after 30 years. She was a member of the First Church of God and the Senior Center.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

James Campbell, 69, Osgood

James A. Campbell, 69, of Osgood passed away at 1:10pm, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Ripley Crossing. He was born in Greenfield on January 28, 1953 the son of Vennis and Mary Ann Tanner Campbell. He was married to Jill Lay on September 24, 2006 and she survives. Other survivors include his father Vennis Campbell of Greenfield; two daughters Jennifer Lynn (Bobby) Nelson of Rochester, Minnesota, and Cynthia Lynn Sylvester (Lee Parker) of North Vernon; three step-sons Kyle (Kelly) Purvis of Fairview, Tyler Jones of Vevay, and Jonathan (Melinda) Wild of Elizabethton, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren; three sisters Libby (Tom) Neu and Ginger Garcia both of Indianapolis, and Misty Ballard of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother David Campbell. Mr. Campbell was a veteran of the US Army where he served for 20 years at the rank of Sergeant with the 121st Signal Battalion. For service to his country Jim was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In civilian life Jim was an employee of the Hilex Corporation in North Vernon. Jim’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Ripley County Humane Society in care of the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.
OSGOOD, IN
WRBI Radio

977 St Rd 46 E – Batesville

Thursday, 7/21 – 9AM-5PM Friday, 7/22 – 9AM-5PM Saturday, 7/23 – 9AM-3PM Directions: Located at the bottom of the hill, below CFA Staffing.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Elizabeth “Bunny” Kelly

Elizabeth “Bunny” Kelly, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, formerly of Oswego, NY, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born July 30, 1945, in Oswego, NY, daughter of the late James Castaldo and Mary (Mallette) Castaldo. Elizabeth was a member of St. Mary’s in Oswego, NY and of...
AURORA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Richard Luke
WRBI Radio

RCCF accepting applications for 2023 Lilly Scholarship

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN — The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Ripley County through the Ripley County Community Foundation. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 146 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Ripley County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a book and equipment stipend of $900 per year for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

New health center in Vevay to provide care to students, community

— A new health center adjacent to Switzerland County Schools is expected to improve access to health care for more than 1,400 schoolchildren and will provide care to families, staff,. and community members as well. The facility, located at 1037 W. Main St. in Vevay, previously offered behavioral health services....
VEVAY, IN
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Body recovered from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) are investigating a man’s death after his body was recovered from the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg Tuesday. Conservation Officers were called to the river near a floating restaurant in Lawrenceburg around 10:40 am Tuesday after a man went underwater and never resurfaced.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Person flown to hospital from ATV wreck near Versailles

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN — One person was injured in an ATV accident on Benham Road south of Versailles Wednesday. Firefighters set up a landing zone at South Ripley High School. From there, a medical helicopter took the victim to the hospital. There’s no word on the injured person’s name...
VERSAILLES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Memorials#St John#Lutheran Church#Farm Bureau
WRBI Radio

Middleton resigns, Unsicker appointed interim JCD superintendent

OSGOOD, IN — The Jac-Cen-Del School Board this week accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ryan Middleton, retroactive to last Friday. The board then approved the hiring of current Jac-Cen-Del High School Principal Fred Unsicker as Interim Superintendent. The school board will submit a written request to the state’s Office...
OSGOOD, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg to mark National Night Out on August 18

— Greensburg Public Safety will hold National Night Out activities on Thursday, August 18 from 5-8 pm at North Park. The event will feature free food and games, live music by “Nuttin’ Fancy,” an obstacle course, a rock climbing wall, Greensburg Police K9 demonstrations, medical helicopters, emergency vehicle displays, and more.
GREENSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WRBI Radio

Batesville Planning Commission signs off on updated ordinances, zoning code maps

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Planning Commission voted in favor of updated ordinances and zoning code maps during a special meeting Thursday night in the Batesville Middle School Commons. Key elements of the new rules include establishing downtown as a destination district, easier understanding language, being more user-friendly, and...
BATESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy