ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3-year-old boy dies after falling from 18th floor window in Uptown, Chicago officials say

By Eric Horng, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6NVJ_0glb9TcW00

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling out of the window of a residence on the 18th floor of an apartment building on Chicago's North Side Tuesday evening, police said.

Chicago police said emergency crews responded around 7 p.m. to the Lake View Towers Apartments in the 4500-block of North Clarendon.

Police said the toddler was inside the residence when he fell through a screen window on to a parking garage below.

The boy was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, where he died.

Building residents said the windows in the apartments open to the inside like a V, and there are screens, but a small child might be able to crawl in there. However, the circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear and police and fire officials have not offered any additional details.

"We saw them when they brought the little kid down on the stretcher. They was giving him chest compressions, and you could see where his face was all bloody," said Tracy Redmond, building resident.

"The mother was on the floor, yeah, when they took him with the stretcher. She was on the floor crying, you know. Crying, her forehead on the floor," said Etenesh Gebeyehu, whose daughter lives in the building.

"It's terrible to see this tragedy for that family, so devastated," said Marisol Chaica, building resident.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. The property manager for the building told ABC7 she is unable to comment on the incident at this time.

Comments / 39

Joan Conway
1d ago

God give mercy onto those who find no scintilla of a reason this can happen, so blinded are they with there own short-comings and flaws that they are existing in a cloud without compassion.REST IN PEACE

Reply
14
Phoenician Jeffries
1d ago

I pray the morher/dad and family get threw this tragic accident my heart goes out my condolences to the family this is very very sad

Reply(3)
15
AP_000079.db48b685e0b54ff8a6105410fef65c6b.0003
1d ago

In my opinion, if you have a family, you should not be living in downtown Chicago. That area is more for young ppl without kids. Too dangerous for little ones living in those apartments bc tragedies like this happen- so sad.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Boy, 3, falls to his death from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community and died late Tuesday. Police said at 7 p.m., the boy fell out of a window on the 18th floor of the north tower of the Lake View Towers complex, a twin-tower development at 4550 N. Clarendon Ave. right off Wilson Avenue.  As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, people walked by and looked up – before shaking their heads in disbelief. There was heartache among neighbors after they learned what had happened. It was not clear late Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said. At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car. A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said. We are told the mother was still clinging to the car when it took off.Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.The car went over a curb and hit a fence. The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Man in critical condition after being shot in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in River North overnight.The shooting happened near Illinois and Dearborn around 3:00 a.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man walked into a firehouse with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.He was unable to communicate and rushed to Northwestern Hospital. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found shot dead in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A boy was shot and killed early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road. They found a 14-year-old boy lying unresponsive on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso,...
WOODLAWN, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot near a River North restaurant Thursday morning, Chicago police said. Officers responded to the first block of West Illinois Street at about 3:08 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso, police said. The victim was unable...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Chicago Police#Apartment Building#Accident#Illinois Masonic
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

13-year-old boy charged with carjacking food delivery driver while her kids were in the car: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

Posen police officer honored for saving 10-month-old baby

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Posen police officer is being honored after saving the life of a 10-month-old boy. On Monday, Detective Corporal Matt Leveille responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Before he and the police chief reached the home, they saw the family at 147th and Harrison.
POSEN, IL
wjol.com

Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy