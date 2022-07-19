How to Cut a Mango (Yes, Including the Hedgehog Method)

Masa harina, a flour made from ground nixtamalized corn, isn’t normally thought of for fried chicken batter. Turns out, it can help make a really, really good one. Not only can it contribute to a golden crispy crust, masa harina gives a distinct corn-y, tortilla chip-esque flavor. Plus, it happens to be gluten-free. Lime zest in the batter perfumes it just enough without taking the focus away from the corn flavor. Adding the seasonings you’d find in chili powder, usually a blend of dried chile and cumin, as well as garlic and onion, can take things up a notch. Look for yellow corn masa harina for a more golden color, but white corn masa harina works too. Whichever type of chicken pieces you’re using—tenders, thighs, or a mix of both—cut them so that the pieces are about 3" long and 1" wide. Small tenders (3"–4" long), especially, should not be cut any smaller or they will cook too fast. —Christian Reynoso.

