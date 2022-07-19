Did you know?

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist ideology, investigates groups and individuals that promote fascism and the creation of a white ethnostate. A White ethnostate is a proposed type of state in which residence or citizenship would be limited to white people, and would exclude non-whites, such as black people, Asian people, Jews, and Native American people. In the United States, proposals for such a state are advanced by White supremacist and White separatist factions such as Ku Klux Klansmen and Neo-Nazis whether through claiming a certain part or the whole of the country to have a white majority.
