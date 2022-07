Sonoma County Supervisors will consider three proposals today for farmers who want to access their land during evacuations. The three recommendations come from a group of county officials looking at the issue. One of the recommendations includes a program that would grant commercial livestock producers entry to evacuated areas under specific conditions laid out by Assembly Bill 1103. Another option would grant the Sheriff’s office authority to decide who can enter evacuated zones. A third option would task county staff to create an access program. There were two other proposals before the board but they were not recommended by county staff. A labor group, North Bay Jobs With Justice, has been advocating for their own proposed worker protections, which have been presented to the Board of Supervisors. They are rejecting oversight by the Sheriff’s Department, saying that option lacks transparency.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO