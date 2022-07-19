ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Instagram Style: Christina Ricci in Abodi to Promote ''Yellowjackets''

thefashionistastories.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Ricci is currently promoting the new season of 'Yellowjackets' and her stylist Alexandra Mandlekorn posted her new look on instagram. She posed for...

www.thefashionistastories.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Slides Into Summer With ‘Ugly Sandals’ And Sheer Floral Skirt For Lunch Date With Tom Kaulitz

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum showcased her chic summer style while out for lunch at Lure Fishbar in SoHo, New York City with her husband Tom Kaulitz on Wednesday. Although the temperatures are heating up on the east coast, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was casually dressed for the outing in an all-black outfit. The German supermodel wore a black off-the-shoulder top. Klum paired the lightweight separate with a tank top and high-waist midi skirt. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Ricci
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Amps Up Dramatic High-Slit Dress With Glitzy Sandals at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Steph Curry

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch. Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#Gram#Jewelry#Prada
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence’s Secret To Making Baggy Jeans Look Effortless

Wearing jeans with a T-shirt is a failsafe combination – one that’s loved by celebrities, supermodels and Vogue editors alike. A decade ago, the style set swore by skinnies, but nowadays, baggy denim is the trendiest silhouette on the fashion circuit. Since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Ashley's Cutout Dress Is Red Carpet Elegance at Its Finest

Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence Nails Summer Date-Night Dressing

The white T-shirt is a powerful, yet understated wardrobe staple. Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing box-fresh tees on repeat since giving birth earlier this year. At the start of this week, she paired a slightly cropped T-shirt with baggy jeans, Manolo sandals and an oversized red shirt from The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Models in Balenciaga’s Couture Runway Show in Metallic Gown & Mirrored Pumps in Paris

Click here to read the full article. In futuristic fashions and oversized silhouettes, Nicole Kidman made her way to the Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris Wednesday morning. The show was held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon, a crowd gathering to watch creative director Demna’s collection. Kidman was one of many celebrities to attend the show, as well as walk in it. Due Lipa and Kim Kardashian, two favorites of the brand, also got to show off their runway walks, both clad in gowns like Kidman. The Oscar winner’s look for the show was a lengthy, over the shoulder, high neck...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jon Hamm Goes Dapper Alongside Girlfriend Anna Osceola in Floral Maxi Dress & Metallic Red Sandals at ESPYS 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm arrived in dapper style alongside girlfriend Anna Osceola tonight at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The stars aligned, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports on the red carpet. Osceola was a vision in florals, making a bold statement for the coveted annual event. Osceola donned a fitted black and red maxi dress with thick straps. The dress was littered with red blooming flowers and greenery sprawled across the fabric. The “Law and Order” actress accessorized with a simple gold chain, letting the maxi dress speak for itself....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Feels Fashionably Blue in Sustainable Floral Midi Dress and Square-Toed Heels

Summer style is all about brightening up – at least, according to Hilary Duff. The actress and Carter’s partner posed at home on Instagram this summer, wearing a printed white Rhode midi dress. The contemporary label’s $370 Lulani style, fully crafted from recycled crepe de chine, featured faintly puffed cap sleeves and a fluted hemline. Giving the elegant number a dash of whimsy was an allover swirling print of flowers and botanical plants in numerous shades of blue. Light blue eyeshadow and gold drop earrings completed Duff’s outfit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Brings Business-Casual Dressing to ‘Moonhaven’ Red Carpet in Blazer, Jeans & Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordin Sparks look casual, yet polished on the red carpet. The “No Air” singer hit the premiere of AMC+ new series “Moonhaven” on Tuesday night in LA. The new sci-fi show hits the streaming service on July 7. The show follows a colony of humans who transformed a piece of the moon into a lush paradise after Earth has become almost uninhabitable. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer and Kadeem Hardison...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy