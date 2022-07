The Lakewood Branch Library has been serving our neighborhood for decades. Though it has changed locations, it didn’t go far. It was established in 1938, originally housed in the building on La Vista where Kelli Slate’s dental practice is located. It is known as the Diener-Mills building, named for Paul Diener and Cecil Mills, who bought the property when it was slated for destruction in the 1980s.

