Mansfield, TX

Critical Race Theory Suffers Defeat in Texas (Guest: Craig Ownby)

By Joe Barnett
The Heartland Institute
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Heartland Daily Podcast, Senior Editor Joe Barnett talks with Texas...

www.heartland.org

yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

The Austin Public Library alongside side the largest independent book store in Texas sponsors a forum called “Banned Camp” for students who want to read books that have been outlawed by school officials. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited the camp and spoke to Austin's youth about how many of the banned books center around race and human sexuality. July 21, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Sid Miller Calls On Expanding Pot Use In Texas

“Let’s have an honest conversation about cannabis,” wrote Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in an editorial last Friday. He called for the state to loosen its drug laws to allow more people to use marijuana as medicine. Miller is urging Texas leaders to reform the state’s current marijuana...
TEXAS STATE
#Critical Race Theory#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
houstonpublicmedia.org

O’Rourke says Abbott is ‘chaos’ and ‘corruption’, kicking off multi-week campaign trek across Texas

If Democrat Beto O'Rourke has held anything back during his months-long campaign to oust Republican Governor Greg Abbott from office, that ended Tuesday night in his hometown. O'Rourke kicked off his 49-day Drive for Texas campaign — a multi-week, 5,600-mile trek across the state — in El Paso where he pulled no punches in his verbal assault against Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the First

Operation Lonestar is making headlines today and it’s not for anything positive. Since the operation started, at least six national guardsmen have died. Last Thursday, Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez from San Antonio died conducting a “non-mission related incident” in his hotel in McAllen. His death is currently under investigation. It is possible he died because of a blood clot but investigations are continuing. According to San Antonio Current, the guardsman “suffered a medical emergency”.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Mothers are Mad at Governor Greg Abbott

In a minute 30 ad, several Texas mothers got together to put their voices together where they released their Mothers Against Greg Abbott video. As you can guess, the mothers are not in favor of supporting Governor Greg Abbott as he seeks re-election in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Beto O'Rourke receives a $1M donation from billionaire George Soros on the first day of his 'Drive for Texas' tour

AUSTIN- Billionaire businessman and Democratic donor George Soros made a donation of $1 million to gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign. In addition to Soros, O’Rourke received $1 million each from Tench and Simone Coxe, a high-powered Silicon Valley couple who moved to Austin last year. He’s a former GOP donor and venture capitalist, while she co-founded public relations firm Blanc & Otus.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Lost History of Texas Granite that Never Made it to the Capitol

The Texas Capitol is famous for the sunset red granite that gives the building its pinkish exterior, but few know that stray capitol building blocks can still be found scattered along the old railway that brought the rock to Austin. While it is absolutely worth visiting the Capitol and taking a tour, for those who can’t get there, bits of its history are scattered around Austin and the state.
AUSTIN, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

NYC, DC mayors complain about illegal immigrants bused from TX, AZ

On Sunday, Washington, D.C.’s Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted that the capital city is overwhelmed by an influx of illegal immigrants who are being bused in from the U.S.-Mexico border. New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams later echoed Bowser’s frustrations. Texas and Arizona started busing illegal immigrants to D.C. earlier this year in an effort to alleviate the strain border communities are feeling due to the mass influx of migrants across the Southern border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

