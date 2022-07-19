Nekter Juice Bars On the Rise in San Diego

Photo: Official

Nekter Juice Bar is continuing their plans for growth in select markets, including San Diego. New permit filings place the latest locations of the juicery in San Diego’s South and East Counties, joining La Mesa and the new Millenia community in Otay Ranch.

What Now San Diego reported earlier this year that Nekter Juice Bar was working on expanding with 16 new locations in Southern California through a new franchise partnership with Batta Foods.

The healthy lifestyle brand planned to sign 100 new franchise agreements this year, hitting new territories like Chicago, Detroit, San Antonio, and more. According to their Website, there are now over 170 locations in 19 states, with 150 more stores in development.

New Nekter Juice Bar locations heading to the following areas:

The Marketplace Shopping Mall , 1741 Eastlake Pkwy, Suite 105, Chula Vista, CA, 91915

La Mesa Springs Shopping Center, 8042 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Neighborhood Nekter Juice Bar locations serve cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and acai bowls to fit every taste. Guests can pack in their necessary dose of fruits and vegetables in cleanse packages and order via the Nekter app for easy pick up.

Visit the Nekter Website to find more locations as they bring more juice bars to your area.