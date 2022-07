GAS CITY, Ind. — Shane Cottle certainly possesses a flair for the dramatics at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Three years after winning his first USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week feature with a last-lap pass at the quarter-mile dirt oval, the Kansas, Ill., veteran did the deed once again in Friday night‘s ISW opener.

GAS CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO