Elmore County, AL

Risk of severe weather and high heat this week

By Larry Robinson Staff Writer
Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother bout of storms is expected to make its way through central Alabama tonight with severe storms possible on Thursday as well. The National Weather service has released a forecast for the possibility of...

Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama through tonight

RADAR CHECK: Strong storms are on the Alabama/Georgia state line at mid-afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Chambers County as I write this update. New showers and storms are forming near the Tennessee River. We expect a marked increase in the number of thunderstorms over the next few hours, and where storms do form they could be severe in spots, with potential for strong winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for much of north and central Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1) for the rest of the state.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega Co. Until 5 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. Northwestern Randolph County in east central Alabama…. South central Calhoun County in east central Alabama…. Southwestern Cleburne County in east central Alabama…. Clay County in east central Alabama…. * Until 500 PM CDT. *...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LEE MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FAYETTE, GADSDEN, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, HEFLIN, HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, JASPER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA, OPELIKA, PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SULLIGENT, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, VERNON, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Omicron variant fueling uptick in Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new variant of omicron continues to fuel a summer wave of COVID-19 in Alabama and across the United States. Alabama has been dealing with an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for much of the last two months as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron spreads rapidly, even among the vaccinated and previously infected.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Unauthorized picking has negative impact on growers

Community peach growers can see a decrease in production not just from natural factors but also county residents helping themselves to ripened fruit. Codi Burnette of Burnette Farms said unauthorized picking is something they deal with every year, and it has the potential to have a large negative impact depending on how many are taken.
THORSBY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Commission Approves FY23 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan

During the July 11, 2022 Commission Meeting, the Elmore County Commission approved the FY 23 County Transportation Plan (CTP). A discussion between the County’s Chief Engineer and Chief Operations Officer detailing the County’s Rebuild Alabama CTP along with upcoming Federal Aid/ MPO and American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded projects can be found here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

City of Wetumpka to offer youth baseball and softball

Wetumpka city officials hope the baseball and softball fields at the Wetumpka Sports Complex will be full of city league players this fall. Players and parents protest after city's locks fields. City accuses of league of subleasing fields. League says its has done nothing wrong. After nearly four months of...
WETUMPKA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE

