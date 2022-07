The Irving Fire Department (IFD) is currently fighting a four-alarm fire at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Highway 114 and Freeport in Irving (5000 W John W Carpenter Fwy.) Irving Fire Department Public Information Officer Anthony Kennedy said the fire was spotted by a passerby at 5 p.m. and soon grew into a four-alarm fire in just a few minutes.

IRVING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO