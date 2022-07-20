3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall From 18th Story Window of Uptown Building

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- While one juvenile suspect in the vandalism of a volunteer firehouse near south suburban Homewood has been arrested, he is refusing to give up his accomplice. We told you back in late May about the vandalism at the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres. The firehouse left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Security video showed what was first believed to be four vandals, but later turned out to be only two, destroying firehouse....

