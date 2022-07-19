Back to School 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO