Fontana, CA

Back to School 2022

By C. Magana Macaroni Kid Fontana
macaronikid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer vacation is almost over. Families are preparing for the start of a new school year. That means school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and so much more. Below you will find free resources and tips as you prepare for the new school year. Have a Happy First Day of School...

fontanaca.macaronikid.com

sb-american.com

SBCUSD Holds Back To School Extravaganza July 21

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is holding its second annual Back to School Extravaganza on Thursday, July 21 at Court Street Square in San Bernardino. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features community organizations and vendors all focused on helping families prepare students...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nonprofit Offers Free Back-to-School Supplies for Orange County Families

An Orange County nonprofit is helping families save money this back-to-school season by giving away free school supplies for any school-aged child who receives a physical examination. With inflation, parents are planning to spend $661 per child, on average, this upcoming school year — an increase of 8% from last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Reyes announces that 40-acre sports complex will be built in Colton

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) and the City of Colton have worked together to secure a $19 million state budget allocation for a 40+ acre sports complex in South Colton and for the renovations and upgrades to the Luque Resource Center located at Veteran’s Park, Reyes announced on July 21.
COLTON, CA
Newsweek

California Mask Mandate Returns as Schools Says Wear Masks or Stay Home

An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated for students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District amid rising COVID-19 cases. Across the country, the latest COVID-19 surge is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 sub-variant, prompting concerns that it could mean a return of broad indoor mask mandates in cities.
recordgazette.net

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured. The jury took 30 minutes to...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton College Offers ‘Careers for a Cause’ Earn to Learn Program

Participants Receive Paid Training to Compete for Jobs in Social Services. Sometimes the best qualified individuals to help marginalized communities or people in need are the ones that have also walked in those shoes. Compton College recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of individuals who participated in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

RCC Student Journalists Launch In-depth Podcast Report on Fentanyl in the IE

The IE Voice and Black Voice News is proud to feature this report in support of emerging journalists in our community. Riverside City College’s student-run newspaper, Viewpoints, released a three-episode podcast on On July 1st titled Fentanyl Empire: The Inland Empire’s Latest Drug Crisis. The investigative report, created...
redlandscommunitynews.com

Construction in progress around Redlands

For the past decade, Redlands has seen substantial growth in retail, restaurant and warehouse developments. This year is no exception with the near-completion of the Arrow Train, a new parking structure and the approval of plans to demolish the Redlands Mall. The Redlands Planning Division maintains a list of major...
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A New Parking Policy is Causing Controversy in Riverside

A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wildlife sightings in Redlands’ wild places

Redlands is blessed with hundreds of acres of wild places where wildlife thrives and human life finds passive recreation and relief from the chaos of civilization. The 341-acre Herngt “Aki” Preserve in Live Oak Canyon and the 200-acre San Timoteo Nature Sanctuary in San Timoteo Canyon are the main open-space destinations that have been conserved by the city of Redlands and the nonprofit Redlands Conservancy.
REDLANDS, CA
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLA

Upland man arrested for molesting girl: Police

An Upland man has been arrested after a person he sexually molested for years reported his crimes, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Albert Trujillo, 55, was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said in a news release. He had been under investigation since...
UPLAND, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. Community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures. View the Agenda. On July 25, there are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

